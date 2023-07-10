Telangana: Cow vigilantes stop cattle truck in Adilabad; case booked

Hyderabad: A group of cow vigilantes allegedly attacked and blocked the path of a truck transporting cattle in Neradigonda mandal of Adilabad.

In a video that surfaced on Twitter, the mob, reportedly belonging to a Hindu right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal, prevented the truck carrying buffaloes from moving ahead.

The group stopped the truck in the middle of the road, opened the back door and reportedly seized the animals from the possession of the traders.

The trader, Shaikh Jilani had purchased the cattle from the market in Adilabad from Srinu of Janakipeta Mandal and also cleared taxes relevant to the trade.

However, he was stopped on his way to Wani Mandal on the Neradigonda highway. His cattle were also reportedly taken away.

.@KTRBRS Sir, day by day TS is turning into a saffron state due to in-action of @TelanganaCOPs towards hindu radical elements, See how Bajrang Dal workers stopped a lorry carrying Buffaloes and attacked it in Neradigonda PS limits,Ask @adilabad_sp for strict action. @TelanganaDGP pic.twitter.com/icxfkw6bXs — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) July 10, 2023

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Adilabad superintendent of police said that a case has been booked against the cow vigilantes. The trader has also been booked for animal cruelty.

The police have denied that the group of men belonged to the Bajrang Dal.

However, the SP declined to divulge further details about the incident and other Adilabad police officials remained unreachable.