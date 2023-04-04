Telangana: CPI demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s dismissal for failing to fill up vacancies

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI) has demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dismiss the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan from the cabinet for his ‘irresponsible behaviour’ of ‘failing’ to fill vacancies in central universities.

CPI national secretary K Narayana, in a letter to the Prime Minister, said that Pradhan was fueling regional differences among people in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha borders by giving slogans like ‘Andhras go back’.

Also Read Telangana BJP demands resignation of Edu Min over SSC question paper leak

“The issues of people in 20 villages bordering Andhra and Odisha were yet to be solved while on the contrary, the Union Minister was trying to create tensions,” said the CPI secretary.

“Further, there are 45 central universities, 23 IITs and 20 IIMs in the country. According to reliable sources, in these prestigious Institutions, nearly 11,050 faculty posts were lying vacant,” he added.

Deliberating on the vacancies, Narayana said, “Altogether 6,028 faculty posts in central universities, 4526 in IITs, and 496 in IIMs were lying vacant apart from thousands of non-teaching staff kept vacant.”

Stressing that ‘brain drain’ is in full swing in the country, Narayana said that educated people from India were joining as professors in many prestigious universities like Harvard, Oxford and Cambridge.

“A developing country like India needs many brilliant professors, who can prepare many administrators with technical know-how and in the field of business administration as well,” he said.

“We should concentrate on permanently filling up faculty vacancies from time to time to put brakes on brain drain,” he added.