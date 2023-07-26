Telangana: Crocodiles surface on banks of Krishna river in Narayanapet

Hyderabad: As heavy rains continue to lash Telangana, a crocodile bask appeared on the bank of the Krishna river near Pasupula village in Narayanapet district.

Their appearance left villagers stunned as they watched the crocodiles enter the gushing river stream one after another.

However, forest officials have reportedly said that crocodiles getting washed down river stream in the district is a common sight every monsoon.

Amid incessant rainfall in the state, water levels have risen in rivers leading residents to face new threats.

In view of the rising water level in Godavari at Bhadrachalam, CM KCR directed that the government machinery, including the police be on high alert.