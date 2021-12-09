Telangana crosses 4 crore covid vaccine doses milestone

Hyderabad: The government of Telangana on Thursday announced that the state has crossed the milestone of administering a total of four crore shots to its citizens. While 94 percent of eligible population got the first dose, 50 percent people took the second dose.

State health minister T Harish Rao is going to brief the press on this achievement today at 3 pm.

The Director of Public health G Srinivasa Rao on the December 2 said that 25 lakh people in Telangana have not taken the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has recorded a vaccination rate of 107 per cent for the first dose and a meagre 72 per cent for the second dose which poses a cause of concern.

Talking about masking, the director of public health had said that it’s as important as taking vaccines. “We have asked the police to enforce a fine of Rs 1000 in the case of not wearing a mask. It is mandatory to wear masks in all work and public places,” he added.

The Office of Chief Secretary, Telangana government put out a statement regarding this on Twitter.