Telangana crosses 46℃, records highest temperature this summer

Jaipur: A man walks under an umbrella to protect himself from the heat wave, during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Badi Chopad in Jaipur, May 26, 2020. (PTI Photo).

Hyderabad: Telangana on Tuesday recorded its highest temperature of the season as the mercury crossed 46 degrees Celsius-mark in Adilabad, the India Meteorological Department said.

A heatwave has been sweeping across parts of Telangana for past six days. While the maximum temperature of 45.5℃ was recorded at Nizamabad, the Jainad mandal of Adilabad district in Telangana recorded a high of 46.3 degree Celsius.

This is the highest for both Nizamabad and Adilabad this summer. There are only three instances in the recorded history when the temperature at Adilabad has crossed 46 degree Celsius.

According to the Telangana Sate Development Planning Society Hyderabad and Medak recorded their respective maximum temperatures at 42.3 and44.0 degree Celsius.

The IMD has noted heatwave at most districts in Telangana while severe heatwave at Adilabad. As per IMD criteria, a heatwave declared when the maximum temperature is 45 degrees Celsius for two consecutive days in large area. A severe heatwave is declared when the temperature crosses the 46 degrees Celsius-mark for three days in a row from 27 May till 29 in a given area.

Telangana a heatwave is declared if the temperatures soars 45 degrees Celsius even for a day.

Meanwhile, Nirmal recorded a maximum temperature of 45.9℃ and Mancherial recorded 45.9℃.

