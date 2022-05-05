Telangana: CRPF sub-inspector hangs self in Mulugu district

Published: 5th May 2022 3:10 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly committed suicide in Telangana’s Mulugu district on Thursday.

Z.L. Thackeray serving in CRPF 39th battalion ‘C’ company was found hanging at Police Station camp.

Hailing from Maharashtra, the 56-year-old had been serving as CRPF sub-inspector for the last three years.

A native of Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, he belonged to the 1986 batch.

According to police, he was found hanging in his room around 9 a.m. He was shifted to hospital, where he was declared dead.

The reason for the extreme step by the sub inspector is not known. The incident sent shock waves among his colleagues at the camp.

Police registered a case and took up investigation.

In December last year at the same camp, a CRPF jawan had shot dead a sub-inspector and later tried to commit suicide by shooting himself. The duo had a dispute over some petty issue.

