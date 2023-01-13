Telangana: Cruelty with old parents can cost properties

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is going to set an example for the welfare of the senior section of society by initiating a major social revolution in the state. Several amendments have been made to the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Rules 2011 to provide protection to the vulnerable.

With this amendment, parents can withdraw gifted and registered properties from their children and transfer them back to their own names. Apart from this, letters have been issued for the implementation of the Tribunal orders and additional powers have been given to the RDOs.

Earlier, the tribunal had the power to deal with the matters of maintenance of parents and senior citizens and hear the complaints concerning property disputes. There was also an option to complain to the collector for lack of justice. However, with this amendment, RDO will receive complaints from victims. Collectors were given the responsibility to deal with the transfer of properties.

With this amendment, if a complaint is received from the parents that their children are not taking proper care of them, the properties gifted to the children can be transferred back to the parents. Parents and senior citizens can also appeal to the tribunal to increase the maintenance allowance.