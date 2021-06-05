Telangana CS held meeting with labour dept, district collectors

Hyderabad: Telangana chief secretary on Saturday held separate meetings with the officials of labour department and district collectors of the state.

Telangana minister directs officials to prepare an action plan for the migrant workers :

Telangana labour and employment minister CH Mallareddy on Saturday has directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the migrant workers in the state.

As per the directions of the chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, CH. Mallareddy and chief secretary Somesh Kumar held a meeting with officials of labour department on the welfare of migrant workers working in the state at BRKR Bhavan.

Mallareddy directed the officials to prepare an action plan for collecting data from all industries , such as pharmaceutical, textiles, rice mils, construction etc.. to envisage a policy in the state for extending the benefits like providing ration cards, health care, education, skill development training programs to the migrant workers.

Chief Secretary directed the officials to coordinate with concerned departments duly appointing a nodal officer and to take up special drive to collect data within 10 days.

Telangana CS directs district collectors to complete collectorate complexes within a week :

Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday has directed the district collectors to complete collectorate complexes in 12 districts within a week and to be kept ready for inauguration.

As per the directions of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Somesh Kumar held a Video conference with district collectors and other senior officials on completion integrated collectorate complexes, handing of land for special food processing zones and new medical /nursing colleges and issues related to Dharani at BRKR Bhavan.

Chief secretary directed the collectors to initiate process for handing over of lands to TSIIC for taking up special food processing zones.

He also directed them to start process for handing over identified lands for the construction of new medical colleges in 7 districts recently sanctioned by the government.

Chief Secretary reviewed the progress of disposal of pending mutations, applications filed under grievances on land matters, prohibited properties in Dharani and instructed to complete all pendenciess by June 9 so as to enable the farmers to get benefit under Rythu Bandhu. Similarly hearings to be conducted in cases pending in special tribunals.