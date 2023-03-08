Telangana custodial death: Khadeer’s widow given 2BHK flat

Hyderabad: More than a fortnight after Mohammad Khadeer‘s custodial death due to torture by the Medak district police, his widow Farzana Khan (Siddeshwari) has been granted a two bedroom-house-kitchen (2BHK) flat. Her three children have also been admitted at the Telangana Minorities Residential School (TMRS).

AIMIM public relations officer Tauseef Mohammed said, “We have requested the state government to grant a government job to Khadeer’s widow and a compensation of Rs 50 lakhs to his family.” The All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has taken up the issue with the state government since it was reported, and pressed for compensation.

Tauseef said that the file has been sent to the Telangana chief secretary Santhi Kumari for approval. “The request is still under process. We expect a decision soon in this matter within a week,” Tauseef said. The AIMIM has also extended financial support of Rs 1.5 lakhs to Khadeer’s family from its Majlis Charity Educational and Relief Trust.

“We have also approved the admission of Khadeer’s three children under the Telangana Minorities Residential School (TMRS),” Tauseef told Siasat.com.

Mohammad Khadeer was a 35-year-old daily wage labourer who was allegedly thrashed in the custody by the Medak police. He was kept under police custody for five days and later under house arrest with no medical help.

Khadeer was admitted to the Medak hospital with serious injuries. He was later shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad owing to multiple fractures, dislocation of the spine, and renal failure in his body. However, he died on February 17.