Telangana: Daily Covid count now close to 400-mark

Hyderabad: With the continuing surge in Covid-19 cases in Telangana, the state’s daily count reached near 400, the highest this year.

The state reported 394 cases during the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative tally to 3,03,118.

Cases spike in Greater Hyderabad

The cases spiked in Greater Hyderabad, surrounding districts and other parts of the state.

In the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the daily count climbed further to 81. Rangareddy district bordering the state capital reported 64 new cases. Medchal Malkajgiri, another district adjacent to Hyderabad, registered 34 cases.

The daily count in 11 other districts crossed the double digit mark, indicating a sharp spread in the infection across the state.

In contrast to the situation prevailing a few days ago, there was no district in the state with zero cases.

Three persons succumbed to virus

According to the daily media bulletin released by the director of public health and family welfare, three more persons succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 1,669. The fatality rate remained at 0.54 per cent against the national average of 1.4 per cent.

While 44.96 per cent of deaths were due to Covid-19, remaining 55.04 died due to comorbidities.

The total number of active cases climbed to 2,804. They included 1,123 individuals who are in home/institutional isolation.

A total of 194 people recovered from the pandemic, taking the cumulative recoveries to 2,98,645. The recovery rate dropped further to 98.78 per cent but still above the national average of 95.9 per cent.

Authorities ramped up testing

The authorities further ramped up testing. A total of 64,898 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours. Of this 58,918 samples were tested in the government laboratories and remaining 5,980 in private laboratories.

With this the number of tests conducted in the state so far climbed to 96,13,583. Samples tested per million population rose to 2,58,290.

Bed status in 62 government hospitals treating Covid-19 shows that 521 out of 8,454 beds were occupied. Similarly, in 215 private hospitals 1,160 out of 6,853 beds were occupied.