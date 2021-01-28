Telangana: Dairy owners stock milk to avoid scarcity this summer

Hyderabad: During the onset of summer in the city, people are likely to face milk scarcity this season. The dairy owners have started stocking milk and milk powder in order to meet the milk demand during the peak summer season.

In view of the likely scarcity, Vijay Diary has purchased 20 ton of milk powder at the rate of Rs 230 per kg to meet its customers’ milk requirement. The diary management is also purchasing 50 thousand litres of milk daily from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

Following suit, other big dairies too started stockpiling milk and milk powder to cater to the demand of their customers.

It is said that the supply of the cow and buffalo milk from Telangana districts has decreased due to which the milk suppliers in the state are sourcing the milk from other states.

According to Vijay Dairy sources, the demand for the milk during April/May last year had increased drastically and as a result, milk powder was manufactured in large quantities. Till three months ago, the milk powder prices were hovering between Rs.150 to Rs.200 per kg. But these prices have started soaring now due to sudden spurt in stockpiling by the major Milk dairies across the state.