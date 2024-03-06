Telangana: DCA seizes ‘Minoxytop 10%’ for misleading hair growth ad

Drug Control Administration, Telangana, seized the drug ‘Minoxytop 10%’ on Wednesday, March 6, in Nalgonda for making misleading claims on the label suggesting that the drug is meant for the ‘growth of new hair’ which contravenes the drug rules.

Drug claims for the treatment of specific diseases and disorders are prohibited by Schedule J of the Drugs Rules. No medication label may state that it treats or prevents any of the illnesses or conditions listed in Schedule J of the Drug Regulations.

The raid was carried out by the assistant director of Nalgonda, K. Dass, and the drug inspector, G. Surendar, along with other officials. Further investigation is still pending, and appropriate action is to be taken in accordance with the law.