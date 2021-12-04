Telangana declares 3-day mourning for former CM of undivided AP Rosaiah

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Saturday declared three-day mourning for the former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh K. Rosaiah.

Rosaiah who had also served as the governor of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka was rushed to hospital on Saturday morning after his pulse rate reportedly fell. He was declared dead at 8:20 am.

The government also announced that it has decided to accord funeral with police honors to the departed leader.

The collector and district magistrate, Hyderabad district has been requested to make necessary arrangements in coordination with the collector and district magistrate, Rangareddy for the funeral in consultation with the family me members of the departed leader.

Rosaiah’s body has been shifted to his residence for people to pay their final respects. The funeral is to take place on Sunday, according to family sources.

15th chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh

Sworn in as chief minister following the death of Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in a helicopter crash, Rosaiah had served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh from September 3, 2009 to November 24, 2010.

Earlier, he had served as finance minister under Marri Chenna Reddy, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy, Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy and Y. S. Rajashekhara Reddy.

Governor of Karnataka

Later, he had served as the governor of Tamil Nadu from August 31, 2011 to August 30, 2016. He had also served as governor of Karnataka from June 28, 2014 to August 31, 2014.

After the completion of his term as the governor of Tamil Nadu, he decided to retire from active politics.