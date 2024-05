Hyderabad: The mortal remains of a 35-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy were discovered in an under-construction building in Banswada town on Sunday, May 19.

According to the police, the locals complained about the foul smell. As police looked into the issue, they discovered two decomposed bodies.

Currently, police are trying to identify the details of the deceased. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.