Telangana degree admission to begin from August 24

Hyderabad: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) and ITE and C department have launched presence-less and contactless authentication facilitates for students of DOST-2020 through a smartphone.

TSCHE Chairman, Prof T Papi Reddy and Director of Collegiate Education, Navin Mittal said, the Degree Online Services of Telangana (DOST) caters to more than three lakh intermediate students who apply for the degree course in the State.

Accordingly, starting from August 24, students of Telangana can apply for DOST service through a smartphone from their home, anytime, anywhere through T APP Folio, the mobile governance (m-Governance) platform of the State government. Students need to submit details such as name, birth, intermediate hall ticket number and click a selfie.

The mobile application process the information provided using a 3-factor authentification by leveraging state-of-the-art technologies. Artificial intelligence-based liveness check to ensure that selfie uploaded is from a live person at that instant and not of a photograph or a selfie taken earlier. The big data-based demographic check to match input name with name in intermediate data. Deep learning-based image comparison to match the selfie with a photograph from intermediate data.

Telangana State Council of Higher Education TSCHE is the first organisation in the country to build such platform for use by the students by leveraging emerging technologies to provide contactless and presence-less services, Prof Papi Reddy said.