Telangana delegation meets ASI officials, discuss World heritage site status for Ramappa temple

New Delhi: A high- level delegation from Telangana led by state tourism and culture minister Dr. V. Srinivas Goud met senior officers from the central Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to discuss the process of getting the Rudreshwara (Ramappa) temple in Warangal the UNESCO World Heritage site status.

The delegation also discussed pending sanctions for Telangana in the central Ministry of Culture. The ASI officers were requested to take up the development works of monuments and forts in the state, along with proposals of upgradation, refurbishment and renovation of museums in Warangal, Hyderabad and Karimnagar. It also requested the central government for speedy disposal of shifting the Golkonda Sound light show from existing location inside the fort to the new panoramic view of the fort, said a press release from the state government.

Dr. V. Srinivas Goud and the Telangana delegation also requested for central financial assistance to develop cultural complexes in the state under the “Tagore Cultural Complex” scheme. After the formation of the state, the Ministry accepted to extend financial assistance for renovation of the Karimnagar Museum. Revised detailed project reports have been submitted for approval.

The Telangana Tourism and Culture minister also requested the officers of the central Ministry of Culture and the ASI to shift rare antiques and artifacts from Nagarjuna Sagar museum back back to the state.

he has assured the state support for building world class museum in. The delegation also asked for

speeding up of restoration works at Ramappa and Thousand pillar temple of Warangal.

Later, Dr. V. Srinivas Goud, along with MPs Banda Prakash and B Venkatesh Netha also submitted a memorandum

to Arvind Singh, Secretary, (central) Ministry of Tourism, for approval of new projects under the SWADESH Darshan Scheme. Further, the Dr. Goud also requested for sanctioning of two projects under the PRASAD scheme for the

development of Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple, Manyam Konda with Rs. 50.1 crores and Sri Sitarama Swami Temple at Badrachalam with Rs 50 crores.