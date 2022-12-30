Telangana: Demand for power peaks at 14017 MW

Hyderabad: Telangana’s power consumption recorded a crown surge of 14017 MW on Friday, the highest in the ongoing Yasangi or Rabi season. Peak demand for electricity was recorded in the month of march 29th of 14160 MW during the rabi season.

In a statement issued by TSTRANSCO and TSGENCO chairman and managing director D Prabhakar Rao said that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had directed power utilities to gear up to the demand of 15,500 MW during the season. He further stated that with the increase in the groundwater level optimum utilization of power by the farming community, there has been a rise in the power demand in the State.

He informed that the peak demand for electricity reaching 14017 MW during December is unusual as the farmers consume more power from the month of January. “The power consumption was approximately 10,935 MW in December last year,” he said.

The CMD urged the farming communities not to use the auto starters even when there is no power requirement. He requested the farming community to use the electricity efficiently and not to waste the electric and water energy when it is not needed.

Prabhakar Rao directed Distribution Engineers to monitor the power supply to farmers and also to ensure the non-utilization of auto starters when not required, for efficient utilization of water and power by the entire farming community.