Telangana: Desi red chillies sold at Rs 81,000 per quintal

Hyderabad: The desi variety of red chillies was sold for Rs. 81,000 per quintal at Asia’s biggest agriculture market at Enumamula, Warangal on Monday. However, it was low compared to last year’s Rs 90,000 per quintal.

Teja variety was priced at a maximum of Rs 36,000 per quintal.

The desi red chillies weighed a total of 6,192 quintals, including all kinds of varieties that arrived at the market.

Last year, a quintal of desi red chillies was sold for Rs 90,000 in India. Palakurthy, Devaruppula, and Kodakandla Mandals in Jangaon district contribute the most chillies.