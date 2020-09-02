Telangana DGP holds aerial survey in Maoist affected areas

By SM Bilal Published: 2nd September 2020 10:28 pm IST

Hyderabad: The DGP of the state M. Mahender Reddy today held am aerial survey in the Maoists affected areas of undivided Adilabad district. He toured the Mangi forest area of Tiryani Mandal and Pranahita river areas abutting Maharashtra state and agency areas.

He has also held a review meeting with the officials concerned and inquired about the movement of the Maoists. It is the second visit of the DGP to the Adilabad district within a month’s period and has assumed importance locally due to the same.

The discussion on the surrender of the top leader of the Maoists Ganapati is also going on in the police circles of the state.

