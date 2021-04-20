Telangana DGP holds video conference on night curfew

Hyderabad: The DGP of the State M. Mahender Reddy today held a video conference with IGs, CPs and SPs of various districts of the state and asked them to strictly enforce the night curfew in the State.

He said that the police should follow all the points mentioned in the GO issued by the State government and added that the curfew would be in force from 9 pm in the night till 5 am of the next morning every day till May 1. He asked them to not behave rudely with the residents of the state and ensure that all commercial establishments and shops were closed by 8 pm in the night.

He asked those who are exempted from the purview of the GO to show their self identity cards to get the waiver .

He asked the police to not stop any goods vehicles and Create awareness among the people of the state about the rules of the night curfew.

He also urged various civil society organisations to hold awareness programs on the imposition of the night curfew in their limits and areas. He said that the orders issued by the state election commission to hold the municipal elections in various places of the state should be followed by the police.