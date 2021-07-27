Telangana dhaba owner booked for cutting down trees

Siddipet collector P Venkatrami Reddy instructed the Koheda police to register a case against a person for cutting down seven well planted trees on government land.

27th July 2021
Hyderabad: Owner of a Dhaba in Telangana’s Siddipet district has been booked for cutting down several trees planted on a government land.

Siddipet collector P Venkatrami Reddy instructed the Koheda police to register a case against the person for cutting down seven well-planted trees on government land.

However, the reason behind chopping the trees has not been revealed yet.

The accused Sayyed Mohammad Badsha Moinuddin owner of Mayuri Family Dhaba in a private land at Shankar Nagar, a small village of Shanigaram village.

Moinuddin on July 25, cut down seven trees on government land adjacent to Rajiv  Rahadari without permission from officials.

As per a report by The Times Of India, an official from the area shot this on his mobile phone and sent it to a collector on WhatsApp seeking action against the person.

At the direction of the collector, a case was booked against Moinuddin. The collector warned that they would send anyone to prison if they touch the trees without prior permission from government agencies. He also said that they carried out strict monitoring to identify loggers throughout the area.

He told the media that while the government was embarking on massive planting to increase green cover, some people were cutting down the trees that had been planted.

Reddy notes that planting and protecting trees is everyone’s responsibility.

