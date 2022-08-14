Telangana discoms face cash crunch, dip in ranking

As per the new rankings, the TSSPDC currently placed 45th. Whereas the TSNPDCL is placed 38th on the list.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 14th August 2022 1:00 pm IST
Telangana discoms face cash crunch, dip in ranking
ANI

Hyderabad: Telangana discoms which are facing financial issues have slipped from bad to worse in the recent rankings of 52 discoms released across India.

As per the 10th Integrated Ratings-Power Distribution Utilities released by the Union ministry of power, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) and Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company (TSNPDCL) have received a grade of C- (C minus).

As per the new rankings, the TSSPDC is currently placed 45th. Whereas the TSNPDCL is placed 38th on the list. Some of the criteria for the ranking include power utilities’ power purchase cost, the gap between the cost of power supply and revenue realisation among others.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: Muslim matrimonial conclave to be held today

Highlighting the reasons for the poor performance the report said, “The reason for the poor performance of the power utilities in the state was due to high power purchase cost and losses. TSSPDCL had registered 4,246 crore losses, while NPDCL reported 2,440 crore losses in 2020-2021 financial year.”

The report further suggests that revenue realisation which stood at 90 percent has to improve along with payments to Genco and Transco, which were being paid with a difference of 306 days. Another issue raised by the report is the low subsidy realisation for the past three financial years, which presently stands at 89 percent.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button