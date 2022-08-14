Telangana discoms face cash crunch, dip in ranking

Hyderabad: Telangana discoms which are facing financial issues have slipped from bad to worse in the recent rankings of 52 discoms released across India.

As per the 10th Integrated Ratings-Power Distribution Utilities released by the Union ministry of power, the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) and Telangana State Northern Power Distribution Company (TSNPDCL) have received a grade of C- (C minus).

As per the new rankings, the TSSPDC is currently placed 45th. Whereas the TSNPDCL is placed 38th on the list. Some of the criteria for the ranking include power utilities’ power purchase cost, the gap between the cost of power supply and revenue realisation among others.

Highlighting the reasons for the poor performance the report said, “The reason for the poor performance of the power utilities in the state was due to high power purchase cost and losses. TSSPDCL had registered 4,246 crore losses, while NPDCL reported 2,440 crore losses in 2020-2021 financial year.”

The report further suggests that revenue realisation which stood at 90 percent has to improve along with payments to Genco and Transco, which were being paid with a difference of 306 days. Another issue raised by the report is the low subsidy realisation for the past three financial years, which presently stands at 89 percent.