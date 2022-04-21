Telangana: Dispute over loan drove mother-son duo to suicide

Hyderabad: Police officials have said that a dispute of overpayment of Rs 25 lakh debt was one of the main reasons behind the mother-son suicide act.

As per a press release issued by the Kamarareddy police on Wednesday, the realtor and his mother resorted to suicide owing to debt. They took their lives at a private lodge in Kamareddy.

According to the release, the deceased person and the main accused Jitendra Goud were partners in real estate. Santosh’s friend Srinivas took a loan from Jitendra of Rs 25 lakh for which Santosh stood as the guarantor. However, differences started erupting between Jitendra and Santosh when Srinivas was unable to pay the money back.

Furthermore, on November 24, 2020, Jithender’s nephew Prithviraj Goud lodged a complaint with Rayampet police that unidentified persons had created a fake Facebook account in Jitender’s name and a few images were posted using vulgar language. The police took Santosh’s phone to check which was later returned to him.

The six accused – Palle Jithendar Goud (Ramayampet Municipal Chairman ), Ireny Pruthvi Raj

Saraf Yadagiri ( Agricultural Market Committee Chairman, Ramayampet), Thota Kiran, Kannapuram, Krishana Goud, Saraf Swaraj – who were produced before the court on Wednesday, tried to torture Santosh whenever they got the opportunity.

Unable to bear the harassment Santosh and his mother committed suicide in the private lodge in Kamareddy.

Meanwhile, the six accused persons were presented before the JFCM Court, Kamareddy on Wednesday. They have been sent on 14 days of remand. They were shifted to Nizamabad jail, the Kamareddy police said in the statement.