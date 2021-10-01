Telangana district hospitals rank among lowest in terms of ‘beds per lakh population’

Hyderabad: A report released by NITI Aayog has revealed that Telangana ranked among the lowest in terms of ‘functional beds in district hospitals per one lakh population’.

As per the report titled ‘Best Practices in the Performance of District Hospitals’, Puducherry has the highest number of functional beds in district hospitals per one lakh population i.e., 222. It is lowest in Bihar i.e., 6.

In Telangana which ranked 35 among 37 union territories and states, it is 10.

The report that is an outcome of collaboration between the ministry of health and family welfare and WHO India also revealed that in the category of the ratio of doctors, nurses, and paramedical in proportion to Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS) 2012 norms, the state ranked 27 with 0.67 doctors per one doctor requirement.

However, the state ranked third in terms of the average number of available core health care services in district hospitals. In terms of the average bed occupancy rate, it ranked eight.

In Telangana State, six district hospitals, King Koti Hyderabad, District Hospital Karimnagar, District Hospital Khammam, District Hospital Nalgonda, District Hospital Sangareddy, and District Hospital Tandur, Vikarabad, in Telangana were assessed.

The on-ground data verification was done by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers, a constituent board of the Quality Council of India.