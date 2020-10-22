Telangana: Ditch becomes death-well for two brothers

Yellareddy: Ditches dug in the outskirts are becoming death-well for the people. The ditches dug to trap wild animals are becoming threat for humans too.

Two brothers died after falling in a ditch at Banapur of Lingampet mandal of Kamareddy district. Jagan (11) and Shiva (9) studied in a school in Banapur. As the schools are closed due to Covid situation, both the brothers too their goats to the field grazing.

In the noon, wild animals tried to attack them. The two brothers tried to escape wild animals’ attack and fell into the ditch during the attempt. They drowned and died.

While the parents of the boys are in utter shock over their death, the local people also could not control their tears at the sight of their dead bodies.

