Telangana: DME asks govt hospitals to fire doctors absent from duty

Published: 7th February 2021 5:23 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Director of medical education (DME) has instructed the head of government hospitals in the state to fire the doctors who are on unauthorized absence amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It was brought to the notice of DME, Telangana state that many doctors are on unauthorized absence in various institutions and for the doctors whose services have not been regularized are liable for termination rule 10 (e) of Telangana state and sub ordinate service rules 1996.

Some of the doctors whose who are terminated with immediate effect are :

  1. Dr. S. Ravi kanth – A/P of surgery, OMC , Hyderabad
  2. Dr. T. Reuka Rani – A/P Pead surg, OMC, Hyderabad
  3. Dr. Heena Naaz – Tutor, GMC MBNR
  4. Dr. G.Vidya – Tutor, GMC, Nizamabad
  5. Dr. GM Irfan – A/P Pead surg, Niloufer HI

