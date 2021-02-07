Telangana: DME asks govt hospitals to fire doctors absent from duty

Hyderabad: The Director of medical education (DME) has instructed the head of government hospitals in the state to fire the doctors who are on unauthorized absence amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

It was brought to the notice of DME, Telangana state that many doctors are on unauthorized absence in various institutions and for the doctors whose services have not been regularized are liable for termination rule 10 (e) of Telangana state and sub ordinate service rules 1996.

Some of the doctors whose who are terminated with immediate effect are :

Dr. S. Ravi kanth – A/P of surgery, OMC , Hyderabad Dr. T. Reuka Rani – A/P Pead surg, OMC, Hyderabad Dr. Heena Naaz – Tutor, GMC MBNR Dr. G.Vidya – Tutor, GMC, Nizamabad Dr. GM Irfan – A/P Pead surg, Niloufer HI