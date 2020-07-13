Telangana: Doctor drives a tractor to carry COVID-19 victim’s body

Hyderabad: At a time when one comes across news reports and visuals of inhuman disposal of bodies of COVID-19 patients, a doctor in Telangana has set an example for others by driving a tractor to shift a coronavirus victim’s body for burial.

Dr. Sriram of a government-run hospital in Peddapalli came forward to drive the tractor to shift the body from the hospital on Sunday since the driver of a Peddapalli Municipality’s vehicle did not report for duty for some reason.

Dr. Sriram offered to drive the tractor since the shifting of the body was getting delayed, much to the relief of the victim’s family. Wearing a Personal Protection Equipment kit, the doctor later ferried the body for disposal, earning praise from one and all.

The victim had died at the district hospital at Peddapalli on Sunday.

Area people said the doctor was not only performing his duties diligently on the frontline despite all the risks involved but also going out of the way to help the patients and families.

Telangana Finance Minister T. Harish Rao tweeted his praise: “Dr. Sriram garu. Heartfelt wishes. You have proved the humanity is still alive. You also made us experience God in humans. You are an inspiration to all those who are fighting this battle against corona.”

In neighboring Andhra Pradesh, at least three incidents in two weeks have been reported in which municipal authorities used earthmovers to shift and dump the bodies of COVID-19 victims into burial pits. The videos of inhuman handling of the bodies had triggered public outrage. In one incident, the government had suspended six officials.

Source: IANS