Telangana donated 180Cr towards Ayodhya Ram Mandir construction

Hyderabad: People across Telangana donated Rs. 180 crore towards the construction of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya, the fund-collecting committee in the state said on Monday. The committee, set up by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on January 15 flagged off a one-and-half-month massive donation drive across the country.

The fundraising campaign ended on Monday.

In the state-wide campaign taken up by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir Nirman Nidhi Samparna Abhiyan under VHP, as many as 1,85,000 volunteers were divided into 36,460 teams. The teams had taken up extensive door-to-door campaigning by contacting over 70,48,000 families in 13,014 villages, the committee said in a statement today.

Speaking to the press here on Monday, Rashtriya Swayam Sevak (RSS)’ Telangana region pracharak Sri Devender said that the fundraising campaign has been successful in Telangana. “Many criticized it to be an agenda by the RSS and VHP, but people in Telangana have come forward to donate large sums for the Ayodhya temple construction. We have created awareness among them,” he said. Several office bearers of RSS and VHP too participated in the meeting.