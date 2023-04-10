Telangana: Drone spotted over Yadadri temple, two arrested

Hyderabad: Two people were arrested by Yadadri police for illegally flying their drone to capture a glimpse of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

Nakkala Sai Kumar, 22, and Yarlagadda Manish Kumar, 21, hailing from Hyderabad’s Saroornagar were taken into custody after the cops seized the drone from them.

Police said that they were alerted by the temple authorities after they saw drones flying over the temple premises even though filming via drone has been banned.

Yadadri Inspector S Saidaiah said that the two were flying drones without permission from the authorities.

With the help of temple staff, Special Protection Force personnel searched for the accused and nabbed them from near the bus station on the hill shrine.

Enquiries revealed that they were pursuing a course in cinematography and decided to capture enlightened shots of the temple.

Yadadri police have filed a case based on a complaint from the Deputy Executive Officer (DEO) of the temple.