Telangana: Drunk driver kills couple in Rangareddy district

Police said that the driver named Sanjeev who was driving a car was under the influence of alcohol.

Published: 7th December 2021 10:47 am IST
Rangareddy: A couple died on the spot after a car coming in the opposite direction hit them in Narsingh town of Telangana’s Rangareddy district, police informed on Monday.

According to police, the couple who was travelling on a two-wheeler met with an accident when a car coming in the opposite direction hit them.

Further, police said that a case has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody and the probe is on.

