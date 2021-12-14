Telangana: Drunk driving claims another life in Medchal

Hyderabad: In yet another case of drunken driving, a man in Medchal died after being hit by a speeding vehicle on December 11. The accused have been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The police have arrested two persons named Mudavath Mohan and Pradeep Kumar, who were involved in an accident as their speeding vehicle hit an auto trolley. The collision caused grievous injuries to the driver, who had stopped near the Shivalayam Goshala since the trolley suffered a breakdown.

The victim who later succumbed to his injuries was identified as Shaik Hussain.

The police mentioned that Mohan was under the influence of alcohol, which led to the accident. He and Kumar have been arrested by the Balanagar police under sections 185 (A), 187 of the Motor Vehicles Act, and section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

They were charged under culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Mohan and Kumar are 20 and 19 years old respectively. The two accused have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.