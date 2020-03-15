Telangana: Drunken cops perform ‘nagin dance’, face action

Hyderabad: Video of six cops performed ‘nagin dance’ goes viral on social media. In the video, some of them are seen holding alcohol bottles while others in purportedly inebriated condition were performing snake dance.

Cops were not in uniform

Although, the cops were not in uniform, authorities who took action against them said that drinking alcohol in public places is an offence in Telangana State.

As per the media reports, the policemen work in Kothur Police Station and the incident took place last week when they were attending a marriage function of their colleague.

As per the details of the incident, one of the cops who was seen in the video is an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

Similar incident

It may be mentioned that recently, a similar incident took place. In the incident, Inspector of Police performed dance in an inebriated condition. Later the video went viral on social media.