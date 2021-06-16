Telangana: EAMCET, other entrance tests likely to be postponed

Hyderabad: Due to delay in conducting final year degree examinations and release of inter second year results, EAMCET and other entrance tests are likely to be postponed.

Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) that was scheduled to be held from June 19 to 22 has already been postponed due to the lockdown in the state.

Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Papi Reddy said that it has been decided to postpone ECET and EAMCET that are scheduled to be held in the first half of the month of July. He further said that if government gives nod for the postponement, the fresh slot will be sought from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) ensuring that the dates do not clash with other entrance exams.

Currently, ECET is scheduled for July 1 whereas EAMCET is scheduled for July 7, 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, entrance exams for MBA and MCA courses, law common entrance test and PG law common entrance test depend on the completion of exams of final semester of degree courses.

Navin Mittal, commissioner of collegiate and technical education said that the entrance exams for postgraduate courses may be postponed if there is delay in conducting final semester exams.

At present, ICET, PG LAWCET and EdCET are scheduled for August 19-20, 23 and 24-25 respectively.