Telangana EAMCET results 2020 to be announced next week

By Nihad Amani Published: 19th September 2020 6:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: The results are likely to be announced either on September 23 or 24 as it would take 9-10 days for processing of results from the date of exam. And the counselling of TS EAMCET is likely to start in the end of September or in the first week of October. Though the counselling process will be conducted online, candidates must report physically for the document verification process for verifying the local status of the students.

On a view of any possibility of TS EAMCET being subsumed to JEE in coming years, Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Technical and Collegiate Education said that it has been debated in the state of Telangana from the past few years. After the formation of Telangana in 2014, the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act prescribed that the admission system which is currently being followed in 2014 will continue to be followed for a period of the next ten years. TS EAMCET was conducted at 79 centres across Telangana and 23 in Andhra Pradesh by following all the COVID-19 guidelines. Over 1.4 lakh students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh downloaded the hall tickets for the exam.

