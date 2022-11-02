Telangana: EC focusses on Munugode bypoll post-TRS inducement allegation

Hyderabad: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday refrained from probing further after the BJP candidate denied TRS allegations against him. The election body directed the state chief electoral officer to closely monitor poll expenditure in the constituency through law enforcement agencies.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate’s ‘family-owned’ firm had made transfers worth Rs 5.2 crore to 23 entities for ‘voter inducement’.

TRS offered no proof to corroborate its charge resulting in EC’s denial to further probe into the matter.

TRS had earlier approached the EC seeking action against BJP candidate K Rajagopal Reddy for allegedly using his family-owned company M/s Sushee Infra and Mining Company Ltd to deposit Rs 5.2 crore on October 14, 18, and 29 through the SBI account with 23 different companies/residents located in Munugode.

TRS alleged that Raj Gopal Reddy used these funds for voter inducement by making cash withdrawals from transferee accounts.

EC acting on a TRS complaint asked Rajgopal Reddy to explain the transfers. The poll body on Tuesday said Rajagopal, in his response submitted on Monday, denied any formal relationship with M/s Sushee Infra and Mining Co Ltd and also all the 23 alleged bank transactions.