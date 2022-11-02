Telangana: EC focusses on Munugode bypoll post-TRS inducement allegation

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate's 'family-owned” firm had made transfers worth Rs 5.2 crore to 23 entities for 'voter inducement'.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 2nd November 2022 12:07 pm IST
Telangana: EC lens on Munugode bypoll post-TRS inducement claim
(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday refrained from probing further after the BJP candidate denied TRS allegations against him. The election body directed the state chief electoral officer to closely monitor poll expenditure in the constituency through law enforcement agencies.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate’s ‘family-owned’ firm had made transfers worth Rs 5.2 crore to 23 entities for ‘voter inducement’.

Also Read
Telangana: BJP’s Rajagopal Reddy dares KCR to contest Munugode by-poll

TRS offered no proof to corroborate its charge resulting in EC’s denial to further probe into the matter.

TRS had earlier approached the EC seeking action against BJP candidate K Rajagopal Reddy for allegedly using his family-owned company M/s Sushee Infra and Mining Company Ltd to deposit Rs 5.2 crore on October 14, 18, and 29 through the SBI account with 23 different companies/residents located in Munugode.

TRS alleged that Raj Gopal Reddy used these funds for voter inducement by making cash withdrawals from transferee accounts.

EC acting on a TRS complaint asked Rajgopal Reddy to explain the transfers. The poll body on Tuesday said Rajagopal, in his response submitted on Monday, denied any formal relationship with M/s Sushee Infra and Mining Co Ltd and also all the 23 alleged bank transactions.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button