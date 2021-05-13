Telangana: EC indefinitely postpones biennial elections due to COVID-19

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced the indefinite postponement of biennial elections to the Telangana state legislative council due to outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19.

According to an official release from the ECI, elections for six vacancies in Telangana legislative council are scheduled to be held this month due to the expiry of the term of the sitting MLCs by June 3.

Besides, elections to three vacancies in the Andhra Pradesh state legislative council were scheduled, in view of the expiry of the sitting MLCs term by May 31. These MLCs have to be elected under MLAs’ quota.

As per the provisions of Section 16 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the seats of State Legislative Council which are going to be vacant on expiration of the term of the members, are required to be filled up by holding biennial elections before the said expiration of the term.

The EC, however, said it had reviewed the matter on Thursday and decided that due to outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19 infections, it would not be appropriate to hold biennial elections to the legislative councils till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold these biennial elections.

“The Commission will take a decision in the matter at appropriate time in the future after taking inputs from the concerned states and assessing the pandemic situation from mandated authorities like NDMA/SDMA,” the EC official note said.