Telangana: Edu min urges students not to lose hope after intermediate results

Hyderabad: Telangana education minister Sabitha Indira Reddy on Tuesday urged students to not lose hope over poor performance in intermediate exams.

The minister assured the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will conduct the supplementary exams at the earliest. Sabitha further urged parents to lend moral support to their children in these times.

This comes after two intermediate students from the city died by suicide on Tuesday over reportedly scoring low marks.

Concerned over student suicides following the declaration of results, the minister said that supplementary exams would help students improve their marks. Sabitha urged teachers to instill confidence among students.

TPCC Chief Revanth Reddy on Wednesday demanded a waiver in revaluation and supplementary examination fee.

It’s heart wrenching to see intermediate students resort to extreme measures after results.



I appeal to them to understand the value of life & not take any drastic steps.



I demand @TelanganaCMO to waiver the fee for revaluation & supplementary examination.@SabithaindraTRS — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) June 29, 2022

It is to be noted that the TSBIE on Tuesday released the exam results, where girls outshined boys.