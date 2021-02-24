Telangana: Eight-year-old boy kidnapped, murdered

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an eight-year-old boy was kidnapped and murdered by unidentified people in Telangana’s Mahabubnagar district, police said.

The body of Santosh, who went missing three days ago, was found in a well near Janampet on Wednesday.

The boy went missing while playing near his house in Janampet village of Moosapet mandal. His parents had lodged a complaint with the police.

Police had launched a search for the boy but could not trace him. On Wednesday, the body of Santosh was founding lying in a well near the village.

The boy was strangulated and the body was wrapped in a cloth and thrown in the well. Police shifted the body for autopsy. They registered a case and launched an investigation.

Santosh’s father Vishnu and mother Lakshmi alleged that someone among their relatives kidnapped and killed him.

A police officer said they were investigating the case from all angles.