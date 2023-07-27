Telangana: Electoral training begins ahead of assembly polls

Hyderabad: The Chief Electoral Officer, Vikas Raj, has initiated the training of Electoral Registration Officers and District Master Level Trainers in a phased manner across the Telangana state.

In collaboration with the India International Institute of Democracy and Election Management, national-level experts participated in the first phase of training. The primary objective of this training is to ensure a transparent and error-free election process under the supervision of the Election Commission of India.

The training sessions, held at the Dr. Channa Reddy Institute of Human Resource Development, focused on acquainting officials with their election-related responsibilities and the intricacies of the election process. Participants, including 59 Electoral Registration Officers from 33 districts and district master level trainees from 15 districts, attended the classes.

During the training, Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj emphasized the importance of maintaining transparency and accuracy in the voting process. He emphasized the need to follow legal procedures for handling applications related to the inclusion, exclusion, or modification of names in the electoral rolls. Raj also advised the participants to train all staff involved in the preparation of the voters’ list to ensure efficiency and precision.

The training sessions also benefited from the valuable experiences shared by national-level Master Trainers, including Chand Kishore Sharma (Jammu & Kashmir), Shashi Pal Sharma (Himachal Pradesh), Binoy PK, and Jai Madhav (Karnataka).

Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj highlighted the crucial role trained officials will play in preparing the voters’ list. The training aims to equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge to conduct free and fair elections. The program was attended by Additional Chief Electoral Officer Lokesh Kumar and Joint Chief Electoral Officer Sarfraz Ahmed.