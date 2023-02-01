Telangana: Employment officer, two others held for taking Rs 2.25L bribe

Hyderabad: A District Employment Officer along with two other government officials were trapped by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Adilabad district of Telangana on Tuesday for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 2.25 lakh.

The trio was caught by the ACB at the office chamber of the District Employment Officer when they demanded and accepted the bribe from a complainant for getting an official favour done, an ACB release said here.

The trio was taken into ACB custody, it said.

The accused officers performed their public duty improperly and dishonestly, the ACB said adding the bribe amount was recovered from their possession.

An investigation is underway.