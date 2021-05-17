Telangana air enters green zone within five days of lockdown

Hyderabad: Just five days after going into a lockdown, Telangana has entered the green zone in terms of reduced in air pollution. The imposition of a lockdown due to the ongoing COVID-19 wave has led to the reduction of air pollution. The neighbouring AP state has also entered the green zone. The two states are witnessing decreased air pollution levels after a long time.

Both AP and Telangana have achieved good category status in the quality of air thanks to the strict implementation of the lockdown, which has brought movement of vehicles on the road to nearly a standstill. Experts say that the suspension of other commercial activities along with the non-movement of the vehicles has brought the desired change in the two states in just a few days.

The imposition of the three-month COVID-19 lockdown in the state last year also had brought pollution levels drastically. Wild animal and other birds had also moved freely even in human habitations. However, the withdrawal of the lockdown led to an increase in the pollution levels in just two days later. The pollution levels did not register any drop since then. However, the ongoing lockdown in Telangana has once again brought pollution levels under control. Several parts of the state have entered the good air quality index due to the drop in the air pollution levels.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) is observing the air quality and the status of other pollutants and releasing the air quality index online at regular intervals. It provides the details of problems faced by the people of the state based on the points of the pollution levels. According to the fresh figures released by the CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the state capital Hyderabad is 29 points, the AQI of Andhra Pradesh state capital Amaravati is 20 points Rajahmundry 27 points, Tirupathi 43 points Eluru 47 points Vizag 53 points.