Telangana entrepreneur Keerthi Reddy featured in Forbes 30 under-30 list

Hyderabad: Kotta Keerthi Reddy, a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Telangana has been listed in the prestigious Forbes India 30 Under-30 list.

Daughter of Medak member of parliament Kotta Prabhakar Reddy, she is one of the 13 women featured in Forbes list this year.

After completing her masters in Global Masters in Management from the prestigious London School of Economics, she joined StaTwig, where she now holds a five per cent share, a Hyderabad-based cloud solutions provider for cold chain management and is the Chief Operating Officer (COO).

The firm looks after the supply chain management of different products including COVID-19 vaccine supply across the world.

Through blockchain technology, the stakeholders can have a fuller visibility of vaccines at various stages. It is first developed to monitor the delivery of the public distribution system in Telangana.

Speaking to the media she said that her father is her greatest inspiration. She added, “since my family has been into the logistics business, I was always very fond of it”.

She further added that right after completing her masters in London, she had a brief stint with Singapore-based supply chain company Qunicus.