Telangana: Etala Rajender starts preparations for Padyatra in Huzurabad

Hyderabad: Former Health Minister and BJP leader Etala Rajender has decided to start a padyatra in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency. During the padyatra, he will cover 350-400 kms and will meet people.

Addressing a press conference, Rajender said he will start his padyatra from Gopalpur in Kamalapur mandal in the next 2-3 days. He said that during the padyatra, he will visit every village and will also hold a huge public meeting. He alleged that the police personnel are working as the party workers of the TRS party and said that the ruling TRS has given the poll management duties to the police officials.

He claimed that he is fighting solo for the electoral seat whereas the TRS party has deployed its whole power in the fray.

The former minister said that he believes in democratic principles and will contest accordingly. He added that his fight with KCR is for justice and morals. Alleging that TRS is spending a lot of money to win the elections, Rajender said that he will complain about the irregularities to the Election Commission.