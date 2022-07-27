Telangana: Evening outpatient service to begin in government hospitals

Hyderabad: The Telangana State health department on Tuesday announced that evening outpatient service in government hospitals shall be started.

However, the junior doctors say that they will not be part of the government initiative unless their pending demands are expedited.

The Telangana Junior Doctors association officials said that during the COVID pandemic, the government had appealed to the Junior Doctors not to boycott work in emergency situations and it had promised to fulfill their demands once the situation became normal. The situation has become normal but still, the government fails to meet its demands.

The TJDA officials say that the government had announced the evening outpatient service without consulting Junior Doctors which is a cause of mental distress for them as it is not possible for them to continue their education and perform evening outpatient services.