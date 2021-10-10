Telangana Excise dept to issue 220 more liquor licences

Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise department will increase liquor shops by 220 in the new excise policy from November. The department has decided to increase the number of new liquor licenses from 2,216 to 2,436.

The excise revenue has been more than Rs 9,000 crore during the current financial year. 2,216 liquor shops run across Telangana which generate huge revenue. According to the media reports, the permission will be mostly given in Hyderabad and in new municipalities, new mandalas and high-income mandalas.

The new liquor shops will also have the same guidelines as per the excise policy. Some changes might be introduced at the time of issuing notifications. There will be no increase in the cost of liquor shops applications.

The application price was raised from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh the last time it was revised. Once every two years, the Tax Service issues permits for liquor stores. Applicants must pay 2 lakh as deposit. However, no criteria has been given for reservation declared for BCs, SCs and STs —Sribala Vadlapatla.