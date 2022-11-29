Telangana: ‘Expedite hiring process for 16490 posts’, says chief secy

Hyderabad: In a few days, the Telangana administration will issue instructions for hiring people for 16,940 posts. Orders have already been issued to fill 60,929 positions across various categories and departments.

The procedure in this respect has already been started by a number of government recruiting organisations, including the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), the Medical Recruitment Board, the Police Recruitment Board, the District Selection Committee, and others.

In a meeting with the authorities on Tuesday at BRKR Bhavan, chief secretary Somesh Kumar went over the hiring procedures for several departments. He gave the officials strict instructions to follow the deadlines and make sure the hiring process is finished as soon as possible.

The authorities were given instructions to properly amend the service regulations and promptly submit the required information to the TSPSC in order for the notifications to be issued the following month.

Somesh Kumar requested that the officials continuously monitor the hiring process and make reports. The state Cabinet has already given preliminary approval to start the hiring process and see it through to completion on a set timeline.