Telangana: Farmer dies of electrocution in Medak

According to the Veldurthy Police, Nagulu came in touch with high-voltage electric wires while fixing a new fuse wire and died on the spot.

Telangana: Farmer dies of electrocution in Cherlapally Thanda
Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a 48-year-old man died of an electric shock on a transformer while fixing a technical issue in Medak’s Cherlapally Thanda village on Tuesday morning.

The deceased who was identified as Guru Nagulu was a farmer. On the day of the incident, Nagulu was on his farmland when the electricity supply was disrupted. When he reached the transformer to check the power supply and attempted to fix it, he was electrocuted to death.

According to the Veldurthy police, Nagulu came in touch with high-voltage electric wires while fixing a new fuse wire and died on the spot. The police have registered a case into the matter.

The deceased is survived by his wife Padma, a son and a daughter.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 9th May 2023 7:01 pm IST
