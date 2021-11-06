Telangana: Farmer dies while waiting for delayed paddy procurement

Hyderabad: A 57-year-old farmer, hailing from Kamareddy district, died of a heart attack on October 27 while waiting for paddy procurement.

The deceased was identified as Beeraiah, a resident of Ailapur village of the Lingampet mandal in Kamareddy district. He was waiting outside the procurement center along with 207 other farmers, for the procurement, which was delayed due to rains. It is said that officials were able to procure the produce from 23 farmers only before the Diwali break.

The farmers were forced to stay back at the procurement center to guard their produce during the breaks. Beraiah had reportedly gone to his residence on October 26 to have dinner. He returned to the procurement center and slept on the paddy bags as he waited for the center to open on the following day. As Beeraiah did not return home in the morning, his wife rushed to the procurement center, where he lay lifeless.

Even though the Telangana government has set up 343 procurement centers across the Kammareddy district, the procurement process has moved at a slow pace. A few farmers stated that Beeraiah was worried due to the delay in the procurement process, which may have caused the heart attack, reported The New Indian Express.

The farmers also expressed displeasure with regards to BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar’s attitude towards the procurement issue. It is to be noted that the minister evaded their questions, blaming the Centre for the delay in procurement. Kamalkar tried to calm the agitated farmers, but as they remained firm on their demands. the minister left the spot immediately.