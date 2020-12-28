Telangana farmers to get financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu from today

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced on Sunday that all farmers in the state will receive financial assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme from Monday.

The state government had announced earlier this month that the financial aid would be given from December 27 to January 7. The CM had instructed officials concerned to ensure that each and every farmer in the state gets the benefit of the scheme.

He had instructed the officials to deposit the amount directly into the accounts of farmers.

“Rao also instructed the officials from the Finance Department to release the required ₹7,300 crore. He said the assistance should begin with farmers who have less holding of lands and to the farmers having a large extent of holding and all farmers should get the assistance in ten days,” the CM’s office had said.

The CM had also earlier supported the ongoing farmers’ agitation at various points of Delhi border against the three contentious farm laws.

Scheme at doorstep

The state-run Rythu Bandhu scheme incentivises almost 58.33 lakh farmers of Telangana with ₹4000 per acre, per season (crop-sowing) – to support the farm investment twice a year (total ₹8,000), for both – the Rabi and the Kharif seasons.

As the amount is to be deposited directly into the accounts of farmers, they will now be able to withdraw the aid directly from the post offices near them, instead of travelling to the towns and cities near them.

The farmers will be able to withdraw the amount through the micro ATMs available through the 4,860 post offices in rural areas of Telangana.

Source: PTI