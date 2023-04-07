Telangana: Fire erupts at plastic bottle factory in Mailardevpally

Hyderabad: A fire broke out on Friday morning in a plastic bottle manufacturing unit in the Katedan of Mailardevpally on the city outskirts. According to police, no casualties were reported because the unit was closed at the time of the incident.

Officials said that the intensive fire must have been caused by a short circuit.

On Thursday night, employees had left after work and the unit was closed.

As per police, the plastic unit is located close to a residential area and when locals noticed a blaze and thick smoke coming out from the unit early morning, they informed the fire department ad police.

Firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire within an hour. However, the total value of the damage to property is yet to be determined. The Mailardevpally police are looking into the matter